Published on Monday, 25 May 2020

With legislation that would force all Chinese firms listed on US stock exchanges to submit to the same regulatory oversight as American firms, US policymakers are calling China's bluff. Far from confirming fears of a widespread delisting of Chinese firms, the law will likely improve the investment environment.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/benefit-of-threatening-to-delist-chinese-companies-by-shang-jin-wei-2020-05