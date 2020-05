Category: World Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 15:48 Hits: 2

By issuing perpetual bonds – or "Consols," as they have been called historically – the EU can address both the pandemic and climate change. Such bonds represent a credible alternative to raising the EU budget and would provide relief funds that could be targeted at member states hardest hit by the public-health crisis.

