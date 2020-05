Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 08:10 Hits: 8

For the seventh straight day, India has reported its biggest jump in new virus cases. Meanwhile, Germany wants to lift its travel warning for European tourists this summer. Follow DW for the latest.

