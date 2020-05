Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 08:43 Hits: 7

The big spending power that brought the likes of Dan Carter and Jonny Wilkinson to France is fast eroding, leading rugby agents have warned, as the coronavirus pandemic dampens the enthusiasm of Top 14 clubs.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200526-top-14-bubble-is-bursting-as-rugby-s-richest-league-faces-covid-19-uncertainty