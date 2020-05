Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 09:17 Hits: 7

A coronavirus-linked ban on using saliva to shine the ball has caused widespread concern among cricketers, with Australian paceman Mitchell Starc warning on Tuesday that the sport risks becoming "pretty boring" if ball-tampering rules are not relaxed.

