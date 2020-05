Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 07:32 Hits: 7

Saudi Arabia will end its nationwide coronavirus curfew from June 21, except in the holy city of Mecca, the interior ministry said Tuesday, after more than two months of stringent curbs.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/saudi-arabia-to-end-covid-19-curfew-from-june-21-12770262