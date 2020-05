Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 07:53 Hits: 7

Costa Rica legalised same-sex marriage on Tuesday, becoming the first Central American country to do so, as a court ruling came into force at midnight.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/costa-rica-legalises-same-sex-marriage-in-first-for-central-america-12770334