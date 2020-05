Category: World Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 14:00 Hits: 4

The Bangla Sahib Gurdwara has remained open through wars and plagues, serving thousands of people food. During India's ongoing coronavirus lockdown about four dozen men have kept the Sikh temple's kitchen open, cooking up to 100,000 meals a day.

