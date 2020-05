Category: World Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 17:19 Hits: 4

By announcing a new security law for Hong Kong, China has effectively already brought an end to the era of "one country, two systems." And that means the worst is yet to come, as Chinese leaders' efforts to enforce full political control over the city meet fierce local resistance.

