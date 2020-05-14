When Patients Die Alone, How Do Families and Health Workers Cope, Relieve Suffering?

Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 12:46 Hits: 0

We look at the tremendous emotional toll the coronavirus is taking on families when loved ones are forced to battle COVID alone in hospitals or at home, with Dr. Diane Meier, director of the Center to Advance Palliative Care and a professor of geriatrics and palliative medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. She helped start a 24-hour palliative care hotline for COVID-19 patients in New York City that served nearly 900 people in a four-week period.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/14/diane_meier_palliative_care