Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 May 2020 17:00 Hits: 4

Appearing on CNN with host John King, a financial analyst for Moody’s dashed any hope Donald Trump might have had that the economy will bounce back quickly to pre-COVID -19…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/moodys-chief-economist-pours-cold-water-on-trumps-boast-hell-bring-the-economy-back-quickly/