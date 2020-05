Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 May 2020 18:56 Hits: 4

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his top adviser over allegations of hypocrisy saying he acted "responsibly and legally." Dominic Cummings traveled 250 miles when he should have been self-isolating at home.

