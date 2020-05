Category: World Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 05:35 Hits: 7

The Council of Europe has warned of a potential increase in the use of biological weapons, like viruses or bacterias, in a post-coronavirus world. Terrorists would not forget "lessons learned" during the pandemic.

