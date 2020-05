Category: World Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 07:03 Hits: 6

Taiwan's president Tsai ing-wen promised to provide the people of Hong Kong with the "necessary assistance" as tension in the city rises over China's new national security law.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-taiwan-offers-help-amid-anti-china-protests/a-53555228?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf