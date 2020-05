Category: World Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 08:47 Hits: 2

YANGON: Myanmar authorities seized large haul of stimulants and methamphetamine (ICE) in Shan state, according to a release from the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Monday (May 25).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplus/aseanplus-news/2020/05/25/large-haul-of-stimulants-ice-worth-millions-seized-in-myanmar039s-eastern-state