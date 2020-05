Category: World Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 03:44 Hits: 2

Australia's most populous state on Monday deployed hundreds of crowd control staff to enforce social distancing on public transport amid an expected commuter surge as schools and offices reopened and coronavirus cases fell.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-australia-reopen-travel-schools-offices-12766850