Category: World Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 07:00 Hits: 2

On Wednesday, collaboration between SpaceX and NASA will send two astronauts to the International Space Station, and it will be the first time that a private company operates a mission to space.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Science/Spacebound/2020/0525/SpaceX-and-NASA-unite-to-return-Americans-to-space?icid=rss