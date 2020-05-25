Sunday Night Owls. Before the coronavirus, we had forgotten that we were ecological beings

Category: World Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 02:30 Hits: 2

Night Owls, a themed open thread, appears at Daily Kos seven days a week

Patrick M. Lydon is the arts & culture editor for The Nature of Cities and director of the recent documentary Food, Earth, Happiness. He lives in Japan. At Yes! magazine, whose entire summer “Community Power Issue” is worth a read, Lydon writes—We Had Forgotten That We Are Ecological Beings. An excerpt:

When I talk of such news to friends in rural Japan—a group highly saturated with farmers and artists, mind you—most aren’t surprised. What is happening, they say, is that humans are remembering now something that we had forgotten during our “pre-corona” days, sitting in traffic or at desks in climate-controlled cubicles.

[...] The choice to spend more time in nature is a phenomenon taking place in nearly every industrialized country where the economic and social shutdown is occurring, subject to varying logistical and governmental constraints.

As I watch the increasing number of people standing under trees, next to streams, or sitting on rocks watching herons, I can’t help but think that many of us are using this time to connect with a part of ourselves that we had been neglecting for a long time.

“Everyone has the ability to know nature, to listen to nature, and to follow nature.” This is a common refrain from Japanese natural farmer and author Kawaguchi Yoshikazu. “Listening to nature” is the basis of everything that happens at his farm. As a result, he and thousands of other like-minded farmers in both rural and urban areas across Japan accept and embrace weeds, bugs, and other parts of the natural ecosystem to degrees that would be unthinkable to most of us. For them, however, it works.

If farmers can learn such ways from nature, what about the rest of us—can office workers, educators, and politicians listen and find answers in similar ways?

Some psychologists claim that all humans are gifted with “ecological perception” and that our ecological crisis has its roots in ignoring this gift. Perceptual psychologist Laura Sewall says this perception can be regained simply by practicing, for “if one chooses to listen, the landscape speaks.”

In these difficult circumstances, whether we are aware of it or not, it seems many of us are already practicing.

If we listened in this time of slowness, a time where bird songs triumph in place of what used to be morning rush hour, might we learn how to live and work more sustainably once this pandemic is over? If legislators, activists, and business leaders listened to the winds, as the skies turn deep blue and the bellows of smog-generation subside, would they hear the story of a world where we feed, house, and care for all living beings?

Or, if sitting in the park with our children and the birds is important now, will it suddenly become unimportant when we all go back to the office—when the skies are brown again, and the cars have out-shouted the birds, and things are back to normal?

It seems for too long, we’ve called this normal. [...]