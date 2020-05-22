Third White Man Arrested for Murder in Ahmaud Arbery Shooting as DOJ Considers Hate Crime Charges

Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 12:13 Hits: 3

Authorities have arrested a third white man for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, this one charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. We speak with civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump about how William Bryan filmed Arbery jogging down a narrow road in Brunswick, Georgia, in broad daylight, before he was confronted by two armed white men — retired police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis — who shot him three times. “This was never about any trespassing or burglary,” Crump says. “This was always about profiling Ahmaud Arbery because of the color of his skin.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/22/third_person_arrested_ahmaud_arbery_murder