The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Third White Man Arrested for Murder in Ahmaud Arbery Shooting as DOJ Considers Hate Crime Charges

Category: World Hits: 3

Seg1 justiceforarbery rally

Authorities have arrested a third white man for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, this one charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. We speak with civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump about how William Bryan filmed Arbery jogging down a narrow road in Brunswick, Georgia, in broad daylight, before he was confronted by two armed white men — retired police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis — who shot him three times. “This was never about any trespassing or burglary,” Crump says. “This was always about profiling Ahmaud Arbery because of the color of his skin.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/22/third_person_arrested_ahmaud_arbery_murder

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version