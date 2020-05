Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 12:30 Hits: 2

India just saw its biggest spike in coronavirus cases in 24 hours with 6,000 new reported infections, as an estimated 3 million seek shelter from a powerful cyclone and tens of thousands have no work or food. We go to Mumbai for an update from renowned journalist P. Sainath, founder of the People’s Archive of Rural India.

