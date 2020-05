Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 12:51 Hits: 8

All 50 states will be at least partially reopened this Memorial Day weekend, as the U.S. death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak tops 95,000 and some states prepare for a surge in cases. We’re joined by historian and writer Mike Davis, who says in Jacobin that “Reopening the Economy Will Send Us to Hell.”

