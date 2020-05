Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 May 2020 07:04 Hits: 6

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani vowed on May 24 to speed up the release of Taliban prisoners after welcoming an offer by the militants of a three-day cease-fire to mark Eid al-Fitr, the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

