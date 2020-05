Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 May 2020 10:56 Hits: 5

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions seems to have finally found his courage now that he’s running for his old Senate seat in Alabama. After President Donald Trump endorsed Sessions’ opponent,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/jeff-sessions-hits-back-at-donald-trump-after-the-president-endorses-senate-opponent/