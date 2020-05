Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 May 2020 07:41 Hits: 7

Police have fired tear gas and deployed water cannon and armored trucks as thousands of demonstrators turned out to reject Beijing's latest plan. The protests are the biggest flare-up since Hong Kong's COVID-19 lockdown.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-tear-gas-fired-as-thousands-protest-against-new-security-law/a-53549423?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf