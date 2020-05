Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 May 2020 08:10 Hits: 8

Plagued by COVID-19 and an economic crisis, Italy is now facing the possible resurgence of the Camorra clan. The crime syndicate, like others across Italy, is trying to exploit the post-lockdown vacuum.

