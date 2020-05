Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 May 2020 06:29 Hits: 5

Police fired tear gas and pepper spray at hundreds of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters who gathered Sunday in opposition to a controversial security law proposed by China last week.

