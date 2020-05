Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 May 2020 09:15 Hits: 29

U.S. congressional lawmakers have complained to the White House about the shipment of dozens of U.S.-built ventilators to Russia, saying the move was done without justification and could potentially deprive coronavirus-infected Americans of treatment.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/u-s-lawmakers-criticize-white-house-on-shipment-of-ventilators-to-russia/30630103.html