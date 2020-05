Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 21:00 Hits: 4

What do you call a crisis that kills a hundred thousand Americans? It all depends on who does the dying. At first, it seemed like it was mostly white people…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/the-next-death-wave-from-covid-19-will-be-the-poor-rural-and-white/