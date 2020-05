Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 May 2020 09:03 Hits: 6

Dominic Cummings, who is credited with delivering Boris Johnson's premiership and Brexit policy, flouted lockdown rules while exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, a report revealed. Opposition parties demand his resignation.

