Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 May 2020 08:48 Hits: 9

France regrets a British decision to impose a quarantine on people arriving from mainland Europe, and stands ready to impose reciprocal measures, France's AFP news agency quoted the interior ministry as saying on Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200523-france-ready-to-mirror-uk-quarantine-on-visitors