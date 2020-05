Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 23:56 Hits: 3

Brazil became the world No. 2 hotspot for coronavirus cases on Friday, second only to the United States, after it confirmed that 330,890 people had been infected by the virus, overtaking Russia, the Health Ministry said.

