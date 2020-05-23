Lindsey Graham makes a damn compelling case for defeating Lindsey Graham

Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 May 2020 00:30 Hits: 3

Of all the Trump toadies in the Trump toady universe, it's hard to find a wartier one that South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. In 80 seconds, the LindseyMustGoPAC Super PAC proves it with a new ad. Well, Huckleberry himself proves it. "I want to talk to the Trump supporters for a minute," the ad starts. "I think he's a kook. I think he's crazy. I think he's unfit for office." All that is Graham as of 2016.

Flip to 2020 Graham: "You've been a damn good president!" Graham tells Trump. It goes on and on and on with split personality Lindsey—trashing Trump in the most vehement language pre-November 2016 and then slavering and fawning in the most embarrassing and obsequious displays you can imagine. "Every time I turn around I'm being asked about Donald Trump saying one dumb thing or another. And I'm tired of it," says 2015 Graham. Then, in a 2018 interview, Graham intones “President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize and then some.”

"Lindsey Graham has done both the impossible and the unthinkable: He went from being the late John McCain’s best friend to Donald Trump’s best friend," Jimmy Williams, senior adviser to LindseyMustGoPAC told the Washington Post's Jonathan Capehart. "We're simply tired of his snarling, revengeful, dirty payback politics down here and I promise you we will do whatever we legally can to make his last nine months in the U.S. Senate a miserable hell." Now that's a life goal, or at least a 2020 one!

