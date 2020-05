Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 May 2020 07:05 Hits: 5

The Washington Post has reported that officials in U.S. President Donald Trump's administration discussed whether to conduct the country's first nuclear test explosion since 1992.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/report-u-s-officials-discussed-conducting-first-nuke-test-in-decades/30629929.html