Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 23:43 Hits: 3

The US says it will penalize 33 Chinese entities for human rights abuses against Uighurs and other minority groups. The move comes after China imposed a law that would quell the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-sanctions-chinese-entities-over-human-rights-violations/a-53542199?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf