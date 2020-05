Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 May 2020 07:32 Hits: 5

The US has always seen Greenland under its sphere of influence. But the island's increasing independence is threatening that. As it becomes more global, China and Russia see a chance to control the Arctic.

