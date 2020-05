Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 May 2020 05:59 Hits: 3

France is to allow the resumption of religious gatherings after a two-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, but worshippers will have to wear face masks, the French interior ministry announced.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200523-france-to-allow-religious-gatherings-with-worshippers-in-masks-after-covid-19-ban