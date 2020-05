Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 May 2020 06:43 Hits: 3

When the plane jolted violently, Mohammad Zubair thought it was turbulence. Then the pilot came on the intercom to warn that the landing could be “troublesome.”

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200523-i-saw-so-much-smoke-and-fire-survivor-recalls-aftermath-of-pakistan-jet-crash