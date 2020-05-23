Georgia FedEx customer allegedly threatens to 'whoop' workers' 'black asses,' but workers are fired

Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 May 2020 02:30 Hits: 5

A FedEx driver and his co-worker were fired Wednesday, then apparently offered other employment for the company after the FedEx driver posted video of a Georgia customer who allegedly cursed at and threatened the workers in a racist attack. The video shows a man The Atlanta Journal-Constitution identifies as Felinzay Lundy defending himself to the customer, who is recording with a phone. “You didn’t have to come out here cussing me like that. I ain’t no little boy. I’ll wait ‘til the police come,” Lundy said in the video.

Antonio Braswell, the driver, who isn’t in the video, said he waited for police to arrive and learned from the customer's exchange with authorities that the customer thought they were going to break into his house while his wife was there.

“I’m reposting this video because people like him doesn’t matter white or any race should never disrespect essential workers putting their lives in jeopardy especially with this covid-19,” Braswell said in the tweet.

He also said FedEx had fired him and Lundy, but late Wednesday the company tweeted this message:

“We are aware of the incident in GA that led to the release of two drivers employed by a service provider. We're offering employment while investigating to ensure an appropriate outcome. We take seriously allegations of discrimination, retaliation, or improper employment actions.”

"All we did was deliver his package, he was in the house at the time. It was a quick stop and as soon as we were leaving he ran out his house cursing and threatening us. While we were looking confused we just apologized for being on his yard but he keep going on then kept saying he would whoop our black asses and then he told his wife to call the cops,” Braswell said according to a GoFundMe page for the workers. “That’s when he pulled out his phone playing victim and that's when I recorded. Idk what the police did but I posted this video because we go through racism everyday on that route in Leesburg but he was the first one to actually come up and actually threaten us."

Video of the incident has attracted 6.5 million views, and the GoFundMe page had raised $69,229 of a $75,000 goal by Thursday afternoon.

