Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 14:36 Hits: 3

The head of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), Ivan Bakanov, holds a top position in a private company registered in Spain, in violation of the anti-corruption law, according to Skhemy (Schemes), a joint project by RFE/RL and UA:Pershy television.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukrainian-security-service-chief-reportedly-runs-company-in-spain-illegally/30629061.html