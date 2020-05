Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 19:36 Hits: 6

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is getting hit with a new attack ad that throws the senator’s own words back in his face. The ad, which was produced by a super…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/lindsey-grahams-own-words-get-thrown-back-in-his-face-in-devastating-attack-ad/