Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 20:23 Hits: 6

Along with Dr. Anthony Fauci and prominent Democrats such as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has been a frequent target at far-right…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/a-completely-absurd-conspiracy-theory-about-bill-gates-is-shockingly-popular-on-the-right-wing/