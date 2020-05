Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 17:23 Hits: 5

The World Health Organization estimates that the lives of nearly 80 million children under the age of 1 are at risk. Vaccination programs for measles, polio and cholera have been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

