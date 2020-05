Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 19:01 Hits: 3

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane traveling from Lahore to Karachi has crashed close to Karachi airport, the civil aviation agency has said. At least 56 people were killed, with dozens more feared dead.

