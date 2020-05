Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 18:00 Hits: 6

For the first time since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, French health authorities did not report the daily additional deaths linked to the infection, adding in a statement published on Friday those figures will be updated Monday, May 25.

