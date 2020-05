Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 18:08 Hits: 3

Israel has gradually been emerging from a strict two-month lockdown, cautiously opening sector after business sector as it continues to monitor the number of Covid-19 cases among the citizens of its diverse communities. And to the surprise of many, the one that has suffered the fewest losses to the outbreak is the country’s Arab populace.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200522-israel-s-arabs-escaped-the-worst-but-covid-19-signals-economic-trouble-ahead