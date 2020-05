Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 19:57 Hits: 8

(Reuters) - In the fight against COVID-19, the decades-old anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine has become a political football, with U.S. President Donald Trump personally taking it and hailing it as a "game changer," to the derision of critics.

