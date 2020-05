Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 18:48 Hits: 5

South America has become "a new epicentre" of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said Friday, following a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-south-america-new-epicentre-who-12761898