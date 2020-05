Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 13:20 Hits: 3

Had Chinese President Xi Jinping’s communist regime been wise, it would have sought to repair the pandemic-inflicted damage to China’s image by showing empathy and compassion to other countries. Instead, China has acted in ways that undermine its long-term interests.

