Symone Sanders plays cleanup after Biden ends interview with Charlamagne Tha God on an off note

Joe Biden has never been accused of having an excessive amount of discipline over what comes out of his mouth, and becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee has not changed that any more than being vice president did.

Biden is drawing headlines for an exchange with Black radio personality Charlamagne Tha God in which he said “If you’ve got a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump, then you ain’t black,” as Charlamagne pressed him to continue an interview after a Biden aide sought to end it.

Charlagmagne had been pressing Biden on the report that Sen. Amy Klobuchar is being vetted as a possible vice presidential pick.

“I’m not acknowledging anybody who is being considered,” Biden responded. “But I guarantee you there are multiple black women being considered. Multiple.”

At that point, the aide stepped in to end the interview. “You can’t do that to Black media,” Charlamagne objected.

”I do that to Black media and white media,” Biden responded, before delivering the “then you ain’t Black” line.

Biden senior adviser Symone Sanders sought to clarify:

Okay, but there are jests that perhaps Joe Biden should seek to refrain from making.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, spent Thursday praising the "good bloodlines" of Henry Ford, an anti-Semite so grotesque that Hitler was a big fan.

