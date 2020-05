Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 09:17 Hits: 6

HK leader Carrie Lam says that Beijing's proposed legislation will not affect the city's judicial independence. Critics warn it could further erode the basic and fundamental freedom of the autonomous Chinese territory.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-opposition-and-activists-slam-china-s-planned-security-law/a-53529931?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf